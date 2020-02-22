Live Now
A Frosty Start to a Beautiful Weekend

Saturday is starting off very cold and frosty across Acadiana as temperatures fall down into the 30s to 20s. Sunshine returns today as the afternoon turns milder compared to Friday with highs reaching into the upper 50s. Also, the winds will be much lighter for Acadiana. We are not expecting the 30s tonight but the weather stays chilly with lows in the mid 40s. Warmer weather along with more clouds make a comeback on Sunday. We may see a stray shower or two tomorrow but the higher rain chance should hold off until Monday.

