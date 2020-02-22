Saturday is starting off very cold and frosty across Acadiana as temperatures fall down into the 30s to 20s. Sunshine returns today as the afternoon turns milder compared to Friday with highs reaching into the upper 50s. Also, the winds will be much lighter for Acadiana. We are not expecting the 30s tonight but the weather stays chilly with lows in the mid 40s. Warmer weather along with more clouds make a comeback on Sunday. We may see a stray shower or two tomorrow but the higher rain chance should hold off until Monday.
A Frosty Start to a Beautiful Weekend
Abbeville34°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 34°
- Wind
- 3 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph E
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Crowley33°F Clear Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 3 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph E
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Opelousas31°F Clear Feels like 31°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Some clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph E
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Breaux Bridge33°F Clear Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 3 mph NE
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph E
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
New Iberia36°F Clear Feels like 32°
- Wind
- 5 mph NE
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph NNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent