The pattern of nice weather continues through tonight. Today we saw mostly sunny skies, with the exception of a few storms near the coast. These storms formed along a frontal boundary, which is in the process of moving through the region.

Behind this front, cooler and drier air will work southward. Lows tonight will be in the mid-upper 60s by morning. Highs tomorrow in the upper 80s with sunshine and lower humidity.

An upper-level low pressure will remain stationed across the southeastern U.S. through the weekend. This will bring cooler-than-average temperatures for much of the eastern U.S. This will also continue to give us a northerly flow aloft, driving drier air into the region. This means hot afternoons, with highs in the 88-91 degree range, and cool mornings, lows in the 65-68 degree range, through Saturday.

By the early parts of next week, this low looks to lose its influence across the region. A return of southwesterly flow and low-level moisture will bring daily storm chances back into the forecast. Highs will reach 90-93 degrees each afternoon next week with rain chances in the 10-30% range.

