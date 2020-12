As expected, Acadiana is starting off at or below freezing this Tuesday morning as temperatures dip into the upper 20s to the lower 30s. Cars that were left out overnight will have frost on them as well.

Winds will be much light today compared to your Monday as they run out of the south at 5 to 10 mph. Milder condition return this afternoon with highs nearing 59°. Freezing temps are not expected tonight as we the area see lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.