COVID-19 daily updates

A Few Storms this Evening, Hot and Muggy for the Weekend

Local
Posted: / Updated:

A few scattered showers and storms will slowly fade away this evening. Rain chances over the weekend should be even lower than the last two days as they run at 30% Saturday and Sunday. You should at least plan on isolated showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours.

Lower rain chances means hotter temperatures. Highs over the weekend will reach the low to mid-90s. The muggy air could push the heat index to around 107°. There are no Heat Advisories for Acadiana but you still need to hydrate and take breaks if working outside this weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

86°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

88°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 95°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

87°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 93°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
72°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

79°F Overcast Feels like 83°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
73°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

84°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 95°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
74°F A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar