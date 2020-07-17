A Few Storms this Evening, Hot and Muggy for the Weekend

A few scattered showers and storms will slowly fade away this evening. Rain chances over the weekend should be even lower than the last two days as they run at 30% Saturday and Sunday. You should at least plan on isolated showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours.

Lower rain chances means hotter temperatures. Highs over the weekend will reach the low to mid-90s. The muggy air could push the heat index to around 107°. There are no Heat Advisories for Acadiana but you still need to hydrate and take breaks if working outside this weekend.