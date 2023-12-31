It won’t be as cold tonight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. A few showers are possible Monday morning, but it should be gone by the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Expect another chance of rain Wednesday with about an inch of rain possible. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Thursday and Friday will be dry, then rain chances return Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s ~ Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton
