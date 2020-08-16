A family wants answers into a loved one’s death

(KLFY)- The family of Gladys Mouton is remembering her and speaking out after she was killed early Monday morning.

The family says they are not getting straight answers from law enforcement surrounding the investigation.



Mouton’s sister, Christie Lockett, says, “We are here. We want answers. We believe, family and friends believe, they are hiding something.



Police say Mouton was struck and killed by a car while walking along the Breaux Bridge Highway.

Louisiana State Police say the driver of the car stopped to call 911.

After an investigation, state police is ruling her death a suicide while St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Department is telling the family, the incident is still under investigation.



“This was not a suicide. She would never do this. Why would she do this,” explains Lockett.



Now, the Mouton family says they want answers from both departments.

They want justice for Gladys.



“When you lose a loved one, there is pain, hurt, hatred. I can forgive the man who did this. I just want justice, Lockett adds.

To help the family with funeral expenses, click here.