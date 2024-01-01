It will be a cold night with lows in the mid 30s, and frost will be possible. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and it will be cool with highs in the upper 50s. Rain will be likely Wednesday morning with 1-2″ of rain possible. Thursday and Friday will be dry with highs in the low to mid 60s. Heavy rain is possible Saturday morning. 1-2″ of rain will be possible with that system. The sun should return Sunday. Highs will be in the low 60s over the weekend. ~ Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton
