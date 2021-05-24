A Drier and Hotter Workweek for Acadiana

The weather this workweek will be much drier and hotter for Acadiana but we don’t completely dodge rain chances.





A few showers are moving through Acadiana on this warm, humid, and cloudy Monday morning. Spotty showers and clouds will continue for the area throughout the day as highs approach the mid-80s. More of the same weather is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

No significant rain chances are in the forecast over the next 7 days. High temperatures by the end of the week will approach the upper 80s. Almost summer-like heat and humidity should push in for the weekend as rain chances stay minimal.