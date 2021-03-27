A dream turns into an inspiration to give back and help a local community

(KLFY)- Orange vests on with trashbags in tow, volunteers assisted Chris Arceneaux with cleanup along Mudd Ave and surrounding areas.

“The cleanup is service. We all make a difference by chipping in and doing a little more,” Arceneaux explains.

But this story isn’t just about the head pro at Hebert Municipal Golf Course wanting his course to look good and be clean, it’s about a boy who lived just few blocks from the entrance and had a dream to one day be inside.

Arceneaux continues, “When I was dreaming about getting inside, I was reading magazines. My mom told me be positive, just keep dreaming.”

For Arceneaux, that dream came true.

From a cart boy to head pro, he says his journey is what inspires him to give back and take pride in his community.

“My breakthrough came when my neighbor gave me a golf club and seven balls. I was breaking windows and everything. That was my turning point, the minute that club hit my hand,” adds Arceneaux.

After a move to New York nearly 25 years ago and joining the PGA circuit, Arceneaux is back home, cleaning up the streets and neighborhoods where he aspired a PGA dream.

“When I see all these people walking the outside, that’s pretty amazing. Seeing everybody come together is remarkable how one platform turns into a greater cause,” Arceneaux says.