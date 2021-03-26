A Cooler Start to Friday but Warm this Weekend with Sct’d Rain Sunday

Cooler temperatures are in Acadiana this Friday morning as much of the area starts in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Also, central and southern Acadiana is dealing with dense fog but visibility should improve quickly as humidity levels drop.

A cooler and sunny morning will be followed by a cloudy, warmer, and more humid afternoon as a warm front lifts through the area from the Gulf of Mexico. Highs temperatures will reach the upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies today. There could be a few showers and storms too, mainly late this afternoon and throughout the evening.

The warm and humid weather continues into the weekend as Saturday will be very warm and breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Once again, skies should remain mostly cloudy with a rain chance around 20%. A cold front will bring in scattered showers and storms on Sunday.

