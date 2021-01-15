A Cooler and Windy Friday, Staying Cool this Weekend

Cold and breezy weather is kicking off your Friday. Temperatures are dropping into the 40s to 30s with wind chills moving into the 30s for some areas of Acadiana.

Compared to yesterday, high temperatures today will be much cooler as they only run into the upper 50s during the afternoon. Strong northwest winds could gust as strong as 35 to 40 mph during the second part of the day before dying down tonight.

Cool and dry weather continues throughout the weekend. Saturday will be sunny, cool, and a little breezy. Sunday stays dry and cool but more clouds should return back into the skies.

