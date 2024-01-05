The clouds will linger tonight, and it will be cool. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40s. Saturday will be cloudy in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon. Lows tomorrow night will be in the low 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. We will see the rain return Monday, and we may see a few strong to severe storms. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. ! Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton