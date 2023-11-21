The front has moved through the area, but clouds have remained through today. Temperatures peaked in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a chilly northerly wind.

The clouds will stay with us for tonight with chilly temperatures, reaching the mid-40s by morning.

We could see a little more sunshine for tomorrow afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

A chilly start to Thanksgiving Day with lows in the lower 40s. We only warm into the mid-50s Thursday afternoon with clouds increasing, blocking out the sunshine. As another upper-level disturbance approaches the area, we could start to see some light showers moving into the area, especially for the second half of the day.

A quick warming trend for the weekend ahead of another front, which will move through the area on Sunday. This could give us our third rain chance of the week.

Early next week looks cool once again with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the 40s!