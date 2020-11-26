A Cool Start to Thanksgiving, Sct’d Storms Possible Later with a Large Hail Threat





Happy Thanksgiving Acadiana! Your Thanksgiving Day weather is starting off cool and comfortable this morning as temperatures dip into the upper 50s. Unfortunately, a warm front will lift through the area leading to a much warmer and humid afternoon with a round of scattered showers and storms. Rain chances will increase to 40%-50% today.

There is another low threat for severe weather today. Unlike yesterday, the main threat is the possibility of large, damaging hail within a few storms. The approximate timing for the thunderstorms today will be between 1:00 to 6:00 pm. The Storm Prediction Center has all of Acadiana under their Marginal Risk outlook for today.