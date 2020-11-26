A Cool Start to Thanksgiving, Sct’d Storms Possible Later with a Large Hail Threat

Local
Happy Thanksgiving Acadiana! Your Thanksgiving Day weather is starting off cool and comfortable this morning as temperatures dip into the upper 50s. Unfortunately, a warm front will lift through the area leading to a much warmer and humid afternoon with a round of scattered showers and storms. Rain chances will increase to 40%-50% today.

There is another low threat for severe weather today. Unlike yesterday, the main threat is the possibility of large, damaging hail within a few storms. The approximate timing for the thunderstorms today will be between 1:00 to 6:00 pm. The Storm Prediction Center has all of Acadiana under their Marginal Risk outlook for today.

Overcast

Abbeville

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
68°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
68°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

55°F Broken Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
68°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

