It will be a cold night with lows in the low 30s, so a light freeze is possible. It’s not pipe bursting weather, but make sure you protect the tender plants. The weekend will be nice and dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Shower return late Monday. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures Monday night will go down into the mid to upper 20s. ~ Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton