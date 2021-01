Thursday morning is cool and foggy across Acadiana as temperatures sit in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Visibility should slowly improve through the morning hours but some fog could linger longer than normal.

Rain chances should ramp up through the day as well. A warm and cloudy afternoon will see scattered showers and storms throughout Acadiana. Highs are expected to reach into the lower 70s. Scattered rain continues tonight with even more widespread showers and storms throughout Friday.