A Cool and Dry Week Ahead with Chilly Nights

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Cool and dry weather will take over Acadiana for the next several days. Starting this Monday, high temperatures each afternoon will only be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Each night looks chilly as temps are expected to fall into the 50s to 40s! Also, each day should stay mostly sunny for much of the area. Warmer, humid, and unsettled weather will return for the weekend as scattered storms become more likely on Sunday.

Clear

Abbeville

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
51°F Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

