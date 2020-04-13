Cool and dry weather will take over Acadiana for the next several days. Starting this Monday, high temperatures each afternoon will only be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Each night looks chilly as temps are expected to fall into the 50s to 40s! Also, each day should stay mostly sunny for much of the area. Warmer, humid, and unsettled weather will return for the weekend as scattered storms become more likely on Sunday.
A Cool and Dry Week Ahead with Chilly Nights
Abbeville61°F Clear Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 8 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Crowley57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Opelousas57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 14 mph N
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Breaux Bridge61°F Clear Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
New Iberia62°F Clear Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 5 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous