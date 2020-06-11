There’s a little taste of fall this Thursday morning as temperatures dip into the low to mid 60s across Acadiana. Normal lows for this time of the year should run in the lower 70s. Sunshine stays abundant through the day as we see a comfortably warm afternoon as highs hover in the mid 80s. The humidity stays low as conditions turn a little breezy behind a strong north wind. More cool and comfortable conditions are expected tonight too!
A Cool and Comfortable Morning for Acadiana
Abbeville64°F Clear Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F A clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Crowley65°F Clear Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Opelousas64°F Clear Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 8 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Breaux Bridge67°F Clear Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 3 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
New Iberia67°F Clear Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 5 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous