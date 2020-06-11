A Cool and Comfortable Morning for Acadiana

ABBEVILLE, La. -(KLFY) A life cut short by gun violence was remembered Wednesday night in Abbeville. Police are investigating the murder of 20-year-old Aaron Wallace that happened June 2 on East Oak St.

People attending Wallace's candlelight vigil expressed they are afraid of gunfire once the sun goes down. Aaron Wallace was only 20-years-old when he was gunned down walking home. Sadly, the news was also released Wednesday that sometimes its kids as young as 15-years-old behind the trigger.