A Cool and Comfortable Morning for Acadiana

There’s a little taste of fall this Thursday morning as temperatures dip into the low to mid 60s across Acadiana. Normal lows for this time of the year should run in the lower 70s. Sunshine stays abundant through the day as we see a comfortably warm afternoon as highs hover in the mid 80s. The humidity stays low as conditions turn a little breezy behind a strong north wind. More cool and comfortable conditions are expected tonight too!

