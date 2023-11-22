We saw cool temperatures for this afternoon with readings in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Some sunshine earlier in the day, but clouds are increasing across the area this evening in response to an upper-level system approaching.

This upper-level system will give us mostly cloudy skies for tomorrow and also a chance of showers. These showers will be off-and-on through the day, and not incredibly heavy, but at least 50-60% of the area will see this occasional drizzle.

Due to the lack of sunshine, high temperatures will hover in the mid-upper 50s, after a chilly morning start in the lower 40s.

A warming trend is expected with more sunshine on Friday and Saturday. The next front could move through on Sunday, cooling us down earlier next week.

Happy Thanksgiving everyone!