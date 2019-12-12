Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

A Cold Start to Thursday, Milder for the Afternoon as Clouds Increase

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Cold but not breezy this Thursday morning as temperatures are mostly in the mid to upper 30s. Parts of Acadiana are still dealing with a wind chill in the lower 30s as a light north wind continues. Sunny skies will be replaced by more clouds during a milder afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the lower 60s today with little to threat for rain. A few showers are possible later today across the eastern parts of the state.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

42°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
50°F A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

40°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

36°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Some clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

38°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
50°F A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

43°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
49°F Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar