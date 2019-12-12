Cold but not breezy this Thursday morning as temperatures are mostly in the mid to upper 30s. Parts of Acadiana are still dealing with a wind chill in the lower 30s as a light north wind continues. Sunny skies will be replaced by more clouds during a milder afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the lower 60s today with little to threat for rain. A few showers are possible later today across the eastern parts of the state.
A Cold Start to Thursday, Milder for the Afternoon as Clouds Increase
Abbeville42°F Overcast Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 7 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 67%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph NE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Crowley40°F Clear Feels like 35°
- Wind
- 7 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph NE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Opelousas36°F Clear Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 3 mph NE
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F Some clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph NE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Breaux Bridge38°F Clear Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 6 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
50°F A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph NE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
New Iberia43°F Overcast Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 9 mph NE
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 5 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous