A Cold Start to Friday with Warmer Weather Coming this Weekend

Posted: / Updated:

Friday is off to a cold start for Acadiana as temperatures have dropped into the low to mid-30s for much of the area. Fortunately, winds are light this morning.

A cold morning will be followed by a mostly sunny and slightly milder afternoon with highs running in the lower 60s today.

Much warmer weather builds in tomorrow along with clouds for Acadiana. Highs on Saturday are expected to reach the lower 70s. A cold front will bring a chance for isolated rain late Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. Most rain chances will end quickly Sunday.

Sunday’s weather will be clearing, cooler, and breezy as temperatures try to recover into the mid-60s.

