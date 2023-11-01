Some areas will see a light freeze tonight, and I think all areas see a frost. Protect the plants for sure. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s, The warming trend starts tomorrow as highs will be in the upper 60s. Friday will be in the mid 70s, and the highs over the weekend will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Expect sunny days and clear nights. I don’t see a chance of rain for the next 7 days. ~ Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton
