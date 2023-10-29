You wouldn’t know a front is to our north based on temperatures today. Highs will climb into the mid-upper 80s this afternoon with a mix of clouds and sun expected. South winds will continue in the 5-10 mph range.

The front arrives tomorrow, dropping temperatures significantly throughout the day. Our high temperature for tomorrow, in the upper 60s to lower 70s, will most likely occur early in the day, with temperatures rapidly dropping throughout the afternoon. In fact, temperatures could be in the mid-50s tomorrow afternoon with northerly winds in the 10-20 mph range!

A few light showers will be expected tomorrow and through Tuesday, associated with the frontal passage. Unfortunately, significant rainfall totals are not expected, providing little relief to the drought.

After a morning start in the upper 40s, highs will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s Tuesday afternoon. The coldest air arrives Wednesday and Thursday mornings with lows possibly in the upper 30s!

Highs Wednesday and Thursday, even under full sunshine, will only reach the mid-60s.

A warming trend is expected by the weekend.