Colder and windy weather has arrived in Acadiana this Christmas Eve. Temperatures will hover in the 40s through much of the day. North winds could gust to around 25 to 35 mph at times pushing winds chills into the 30s.

Rainfall is over but clouds are still hanging on across Louisiana. Skies should clear during the morning leading to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. A light freeze is possible tonight with sunny, chilly, and breezy weather on Christmas Day.