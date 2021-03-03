A Cold and Dry Morning, Sunshine Returns Today with Milder Temps

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Acadiana is starting off much drier this Wednesday morning but we’re still cold. Temperatures are in the 30s to 40s with a light breeze pushing wind chills into the 30s for much of the area. Northern areas are almost seeing a feels like temp in the 20s.

Pesky clouds will clear out this morning leading to a mostly sunny afternoon for Acadiana. High temperatures should reach the lower 60s today. Average highs for early March are the upper 60s.

Tonight looks cold with lows back in the lower 40s but seasonably warmer weather makes a comeback on Thursday.

