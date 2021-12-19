A Church Point man is arrested for stalking

DUSON, La. (KLFY) – A Church Point man is in jail on a charge of felony stalking after multiple incidents where he threaten and assaulted a person.

Kyle G. Hogness, 26, of Church Point, was arrested Saturday night by Church Point Police on a warrant sworn by Duson Police.

According to the Duson warrant, Hogness was making romantic advances to a convenience store clerk in Duson on Dec. 14, around 3:00 a.m. When the advances were declined Hogness made threats and made racial slurs at the clerk. No police complaint was filed.

Hogness returned to the store on Dec. 15 around 3:50 a.m. and had a verbal argument with the clerk and threw a glass bottle at the victim. He initially left the area in a pickup truck but returned to watch officers investigate the victim’s complaint. Hogness was given a summons for assault and banned from the property.

On Dec. 15, around 3:30 a.m., Hogness returned to the convenience store in the same pickup truck as before. He was located by Duson Police and given a summons for entry after forbidden.

Hogness returned once more, Saturday morning, around 2:11 a.m. He was in a different vehicle, wearing a long trench coat and a face mask. The victim noted that Hogness was armed with a knife and told her that a security guard would not be able to protect her. Duson Police arrived and reviewed video showing Hogness had parked his white car behind the building, facing the street, for an apparent escape route.

He is being held at the Acadia Parish Jail. His bond is set at $5,000.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges against Hogness are possible.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Duson Police.