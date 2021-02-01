A Chilly Start to the Workweek







Temperatures for the first half of this workweek will stay below normal for the start of February. In fact, wind chills this Monday morning are pushing into the mid-30s. Your Monday will be mostly sunny, chilly, & breezy with high temperatures this afternoon only reach about 57°.

Over the next few days, highs are expected to be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with 30s each night. Warmer weather returns for Thursday and Friday as the weather pattern turns unsettled.

Scattered showers and storms look on the likely side on Friday as a cold front works through Acadiana.

There is high uncertainty for the weekend weather depending on the behavior of the front. As of today, showers could linger through Saturday morning as colder weather returns for the weekend.