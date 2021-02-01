A Chilly Start to the Workweek

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures for the first half of this workweek will stay below normal for the start of February. In fact, wind chills this Monday morning are pushing into the mid-30s. Your Monday will be mostly sunny, chilly, & breezy with high temperatures this afternoon only reach about 57°.

Over the next few days, highs are expected to be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with 30s each night. Warmer weather returns for Thursday and Friday as the weather pattern turns unsettled.

Scattered showers and storms look on the likely side on Friday as a cold front works through Acadiana.

There is high uncertainty for the weekend weather depending on the behavior of the front. As of today, showers could linger through Saturday morning as colder weather returns for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

Abbeville

43°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 37°
Wind
11 mph NNW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
37°F Information not available.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Crowley

42°F Fair Feels like 36°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
37°F Information not available.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Opelousas

40°F Fair Feels like 36°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
37°F Information not available.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

43°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 37°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
37°F Information not available.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

New Iberia

43°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 37°
Wind
11 mph NNW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
37°F Information not available.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar