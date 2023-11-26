A front is moving through the area today. The rain associated with this system has quickly moved east of the area this morning, leaving mostly cloudy skies across Acadiana. However, these clouds are expected to clear out later today, giving us sunshine and pushing temperatures into the upper 60s for highs.

A chilly start to the workweek as lows Monday morning will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Even under mostly sunny skies, we only warm into the upper 50s Monday afternoon.

The coldest mornings will be Tuesday and Wednesday when lows could be in the mid-upper 30s. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday in the 60s.

A quick warming trend by Thursday and Friday as warm, moist air surges northward ahead of our next storm system.

A slow-moving trough sets up over the area Thursday night and Friday morning, leading to storm chances. Another wave of storms could affect the area through the day on Saturday. Rainfall totals of 2-4 inches could be possible in the Thursday through Saturday time frame.