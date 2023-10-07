We saw some clouds throughout the day, which dulled out the sunshine, but highs still topped out in the mid-70s across Acadiana. If skies clear overnight, lows will dip into the lower 50s across the area. The coolest readings could be in the 48-51 range across northern parts of Acadiana. Near the coast, temperatures will likely settle in the 52-55 degree range.

Another cool day for tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and highs climbing into the upper 70s. Another cool morning is expected on Monday before a warming trend starts on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be getting back into the mid-80s both afternoons.

The weather pattern looks to turn active again by mid-week as an upper-level shortwave/coupled with a surface feature across the Gulf, sparks a healthy rain chance on Wednesday. Heavier rainfall could be possible with daily rain totals of 1-3 inches along and south of I-10.

Another strong front is expected By Friday night, cooling things down again for next weekend.