Tuesday is off to a chilly start with much of Acadiana in the mid to upper 40s. A light breeze is pushing wind chills into the lower 40s across the northern parts of the area. Similar to yesterday, clouds should clear out later today with a very cool and breezy afternoon. Highs are expected to only reach around 69° as strong north winds gust near 30 mph. Conditions look even chillier tonight as we drop down into the low to mid 40s. A few areas tomorrow morning could see wind chills in the 30s!
A Chilly Morning in Acadiana… Staying Cool and Breezy Today
Abbeville50°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 7 mph N
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph N
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Crowley48°F Overcast Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 8 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph N
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Opelousas47°F Overcast Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 7 mph N
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Mainly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph N
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Breaux Bridge49°F Few Clouds Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph N
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
New Iberia50°F Clear Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 5 mph NNE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous