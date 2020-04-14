1  of  2
A Chilly Morning in Acadiana… Staying Cool and Breezy Today

Tuesday is off to a chilly start with much of Acadiana in the mid to upper 40s. A light breeze is pushing wind chills into the lower 40s across the northern parts of the area. Similar to yesterday, clouds should clear out later today with a very cool and breezy afternoon. Highs are expected to only reach around 69° as strong north winds gust near 30 mph. Conditions look even chillier tonight as we drop down into the low to mid 40s. A few areas tomorrow morning could see wind chills in the 30s!

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

50°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 50°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

48°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

47°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Mainly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

49°F Few Clouds Feels like 45°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
47°F Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

