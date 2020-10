The unseasonably warm weather continues for Acadiana this Wednesday. Patchy fog is likely this morning but it isn’t as widespread as the last few mornings.

Temperatures are starting the day off in the upper 60s and are expected to climb into the upper 80s. The humidity could push the heat index to near 90°. The normal high for this time of year is 80°. Once again, rain chances remain slim to none for much of the area as skies will turn partly cloudy.