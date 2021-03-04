A Beautiful Thursday of Weather for Acadiana







Acadiana is off to another cold start with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Fortunately, winds are calm so there are no wind chills this morning. Otherwise, a few areas of fog are developing too.

A beautiful day of weather is ahead for all of Acadiana. The afternoon will be filled with sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures in the upper 60s. Conditions turn chilly tonight with lows in the upper 40s.

Rain chances ramp on Friday with scattered showers and storms likely through the afternoon into the evening hours tomorrow.