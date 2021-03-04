A Beautiful Thursday of Weather for Acadiana

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Acadiana is off to another cold start with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Fortunately, winds are calm so there are no wind chills this morning. Otherwise, a few areas of fog are developing too.

A beautiful day of weather is ahead for all of Acadiana. The afternoon will be filled with sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures in the upper 60s. Conditions turn chilly tonight with lows in the upper 40s.

Rain chances ramp on Friday with scattered showers and storms likely through the afternoon into the evening hours tomorrow.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
47°F Information not available.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

41°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
1 mph SSW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
47°F Information not available.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fog

Opelousas

39°F Fog Feels like 39°
Wind
0 mph S
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
47°F Information not available.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

41°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
1 mph SSW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
46°F A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

42°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar