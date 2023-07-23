In Lafayette, lives a couple who has been together 74 years. They are a force to reckon with and a double dose of happiness.

“We’re still here and that’s a blessing,” stated Lawrence, Sr.

There’s nothing shy about Lawrence, Sr. Bellow and his wife Orelia Bellow.

“Not long enough. We got some more years. Oh yeah,” he mentioned.

The Bellows have shared 74 years of marriage and counting.

“On our 50th anniversary we got married in church all over again. When I make my 75th I’m going to do it again,” added Mr. Bellow.

They share the same birthday of July 28.

“Not the same look though because I’m better looking than you,” laughed Orelia.

“That’s alright. How come you hooked me. It’s okay. It’s all good though,” he smiled.

The Bellow’s secret to longevity is to take the good with the bad. In their case, more good.

“We got our little ups and downs,” explained Mrs. Bellow. “More ups than downs. That’s the secret,” added her husband.

Lawrence Sr. explains that their marriage is a true partnership. He’s there for her and she for him.

“After you’ve been together this long you don’t feel like your wife and husband. If you live long enough, you’ll say we feel like brother and sister.”

The Bellows had four kids. Orelia remembers the days when the house was filled with children.

“All the children in the neighborhood,” noted Orelia. “It was so good,” he explained.

Born in Elton, Orelia is the only surviving child of 12 children. Her father was a Native American of the Coushatta tribe. Her mother’s family was from the British Honduras.

“My daddy didn’t watch TV,” she chuckled. “Because you didn’t have a TV. They had nothing else to do,” he responded.

Lawrence, Sr. says he had one brother who married his wife’s sister.

“He brought her home that Sunday and I fell in love at first sight for her.”

If the bellow’s could ask for one more thing in life, then what would it be?

“Brand new pair of legs because she got trouble with her legs.”

Orelia says she’s alright with what she has and her partner for life agrees.

“I would dump you. No, I would do the same thing because I’ve been living good,” she grinned.