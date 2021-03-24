89-year-old Franklin man succumbs to injuries sustained in single-vehicle crash

St. Mary Parish, La. (KLFY) 89-year-old Thomas McNulty of Franklin was killed in a single-vehicle crash on LA Highway 182 near Allain Road in St. Mary Parish.

It happened on March 3, State Police said.

An initial investigation has revealed that the crash occurred as McNulty was driving east on LA 182 when, for unknown reasons, he failed to maintain control of his vehicle.

Upon doing so, according to police, the vehicle exited the roadway, struck a culvert, and crashed into several trees.

McNulty was restrained at the time of the crash, police said, and was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

On Wednesday, police say they were notified that McNulty succumbed to his injuries on March 21, 2021.