Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

8-year-old shot in drive-by shooting in Iberia Parish dies from wounds, shooter charged with 1st-degree murder

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fatal-shooting_130535

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The 8-year-old victim in a drive-by shooting on Tuesday, Feb. 11 has died, according to Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Lt. Col. Wendell Raborn.

Jonas Hawk, 26, of Jeanerette, will now face one first-degree murder charge and 14 attempted first-degree murder charges. The 8-year-old, Jamal Robinson, was the only person hit when Hawk allegedly shot into a group of people outside a home in the 2200 block of N. Neco Town Road. Investigators found that there was an on going dispute between Hawk and the victim’s uncle. 

At the time Hawk fired into the crowd, officials say there were 15 people in the group including the victim’s uncle. 

The 8-year-old victim had been in a Baton Rouge hospital in critical condition until he died Friday night, according to Raborn.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
55°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

54°F Broken Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
55°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

53°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 53°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
55°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

53°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 53°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
55°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

55°F Broken Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
52°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Sidebar