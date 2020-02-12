Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

8-year-old in critical condition after Iberia Parish drive-by shooting

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)– A drive-by shooting has left an 8-year-old in critical condition, according to authorities with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say shortly after 4:00 pm on Tuesday, IPSO deputies were notified of a juvenile being brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound. 

Deputies learned that the 8-year-old boy was with a group of people outside of a home in the 2200 block of N. Neco Town Rd. when a person in a gray vehicle drove by and began shooting into the group.  

Witnesses said that the shooter was 26-year-old Jonas Hawk of Jeanerette. Investigators found that there was an on going dispute between Hawk and the victim’s uncle. 

At the time Hawk fired into the crowd, officials say there were 15 people in the group including the victim’s uncle. 

The 8-year-old victim was transferred to a Baton Rouge hospital in critical condition. 

Jonas Hawk was found by the Jeanerette City Marshals who detained him for investigators. 

Hawk has been booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on 15 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder.  No bond has been set at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
53°F Periods of rain. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
53°F Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
53°F Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
53°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
53°F Cloudy with showers. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories