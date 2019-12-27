Live Now
8 arrested on burglary, home invasion charges in Acadia Parish

Eight people have been arrested by Acadia Parish Sheriff’s deputies in recent months on home invasion/burglary charges.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson describes burglary as “the sense of a home/vehicle owner being violated by having a criminal go through your residence or vehicle in search of items you have worked hard to obtain.”

Gibson goes on to explain, “We see victims of these types of crimes having to put their property back together at the hands of another. Often, these types of crimes are very difficult to solve… Our deputy’s at the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office work very hard to resolve all types of crime. During the last several months, our deputy’s have made numerous arrests for assorted burglaries. Their work ethics and determination is appreciated and has not gone unnoticed.”

Those arrested for burglary related charges are:

  • Bryan Hamilton, 30, Rayne: Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling
  • Brandon Charpentier, 27, Jennings: Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling
  • Trey Morgan, 28, Crowley: Home Invasion
  • Kevin Farris, 47, Welsh: Home Invasion
  • Joshua Addie, 34, Youngsville: Home Invasion
  • Triston Kerley, 24, Jennings: Simple Burglary (Vehicle)
  • Christopher Sonnier, 30, Church Point: Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling
  • Juvenile Suspect, 17, Crowley: 2 counts of Simple Burglary (Vehicles)

