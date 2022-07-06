LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Love of People, a nonprofit in Acadiana, is running its 7th annual Williams’ Bros. Diaper Drive, through July 28. The diaper drive got its start in 2015 as Julian’s Diaper Drive to help mothers in need.

Studies show that 36% of American families experience diaper insecurity. Love of People and Quality Life Services hope to relieve some of this stress in the Acadiana area with the help of the community.

To contribute to the diaper drive, there is a Paypal link on the Love of People website. There are also diaper drop-off locations at Hub City Ford, Lafayette Visitors Center, Rise P.T., Fit Girl, Drip IV, and St. Barnabas Episcopal Church.