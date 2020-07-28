75-year-old victim killed in crash on Congress Street

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- An early evening crash Monday killed a 75-year-old Lafayette man in the 3000 block on W. Congress Street, authorities said.

At about 4 p.m., officers with the Lafayette Police Department responded to a major traffic crash involving two vehicles.

The victim, identified as Clay Benton, was approaching 400 Blk of Marie Antoinette St. at the Congress Street intersection.

The driver of the second vehicle was traveling on W. Congress St. toward the intersection. Both drivers crashed as they entered the intersection, LPD Sgt. Wayne Griffin said. Both drivers were hospitalized. Benton was later pronounced dead.

This investigation is ongoing, Griffin said.