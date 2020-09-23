25% capacity now allowed at bars in Lafayette, St. Mary parishes

(KLFY) Bars in Lafayette and St. Mary parishes can open at 25% capacity or 50 people indoors, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Health website.

Customers must be seated for table-side services only and those under 21 will not be allowed into bars, according to the state guidelines.

The change stems from an improvement in both parishes of a COVID-19 positivity rate drop for two consecutive weeks.

Lafayette and St. Mary parishes join St. Landry and Acadia parishes with rates below 5%.

If rates go back above 10%, bars will be closed in that parish, Governor John Bel Edwards announced.

Phase 3 also means that alcohol sales at all venues will end at 11 p.m.

