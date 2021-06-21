71-year-old man with dementia reported missing from St. Martinville

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) Family members of a 71-year-old man from St. Martinville are asking the public for help locating him.

Albert Willis was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Friday (June 18). He has dementia and may be in need of medical attention, family members said.

Willis is described as a black male, around 5’4″, and 150 lbs.

He has gray hair and one crystal eye and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red or gray short sleeve shirt, and brown shoes.

He is on foot and may still be in the local area, his family says.

Anyone with information should contact St. Martinville Police.