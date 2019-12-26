Live Now
6-day-old baby dies in car accident on Christmas Day

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 6-day-old new born died during a car crash in Sulphur on Christmas Day.

Deputies responded to a single vehicle accident near the intersection of High Hope Road an Ash Drive around 10:30 p.m.

Investigators believe the driver of an SUV was traveling west on High Hope Road when it left the roadway.  The SUV jumped a driveway then hit a culvert causing the SUV to flip. 

They say the 6-day-old newborn, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained from the crash. 

The driver along with two other passengers were transported to a local hospital by ambulance, where they were treated for minor injuries, according to officials.

The fatality is still under investigation. In accordance with Louisiana state law, standard toxicology testing will be performed on the driver, although officials say impairment is not suspected.

