LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A man has died after being stabbed to death Friday night in Lafayette.

Police Spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said officers were called to reports of a stabbing in the 400 block of St. Antoine just after 10 p.m.

On scene, she said, police located the body of 57-year-old Kennedy Mouton of Lafayette.

Dugas said police are still investigating this case to find a motive.

She said so far no arrest have been made.