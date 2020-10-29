53-year-old Lafayette man killed, 2 others critically injured in I-10 crash; police trying to ID one of the injured

Lafayette Parish, La. (KLFY) Kevin Davis of Lafayette was killed in a crash on I-10 Wednesday near Scott.

According to State Police, the crash happened around 1 am near mile marker 95.

Police say Davis was a passenger in a Dodge Caravan traveling east on I-10 when the driver of a BMW struck the rear of the Caravan.

The collision caused both vehicles to exit the roadway and crash into the tree line, police said.

Davis was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the BMW had no identification and his identity is still unknown, police said.

He was unrestrained and is at a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Caravan was also unrestrained and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers and results are pending. This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.