52-year-old Egan woman killed in weekend crash

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) 52-year-old Stacy Leona Monceaux of Egan was killed in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday night.

According to Staten Police, it happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 100 near Sensat Cove Road in Acadia Parish.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that Monceaux was driving west on LA Hwy 100 when for unknown reasons, her vehicle crossed the center line into the eastbound lane of travel.

Police say her vehicle then struck a Dodge Ram pickup head on.

She was not restrained and suffered fatal injuries, police said, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge was properly restrained and suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Impairment is unknown, but a toxicology sample was taken from Monceaux for analysis, police said.

The driver of the pick-up truck submitted a breath sample which resulted in no alcohol present and the driver displayed no signs of impairment, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

So far, Troop I has investigated 14 fatal crashes resulting in 16 deaths in 2021.