5 teens arrested in string of car burglaries in Duson

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested five teenagers in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries in the Duson area.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, over the weekend deputies initiated a traffic stop on North Fieldspan Road on a vehicle believed to be associated with vehicle burglaries near Concerto Drive in Duson.

They said the vehicle crashed during the stop and five juveniles were seen fleeing from the scene.

All five juveniles were later located on Whitmore Road in Scott where a stolen weapon along with other items was recovered, LPSO said.

In addition, the vehicle the juveniles were using was also identified as having been previously stolen from the Lake Arthur area.

The teens were transported to the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center and have been charged with the following crimes:

2 counts, juvenile in possession of a firearm

1 count, illegal possession of a stolen firearm

2 counts, simple burglary

1 count, possession of stolen things

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges in Lafayette and the surrounding parishes are expected, LPSO said.