5 members of UL sorority test positive for COVID, 16 more in quarantine

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Five members of a UL-Lafayette sorority have self-reported that they have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the university, and another 16 members have been placed in quarantine.

The five who have tested positive are in isolation, and contact tracing is underway. UL officials said Student Health Services will notify anyone determined to have been in close contact with a positive individual and will provide them further instructions. The University is providing free, on-campus testing for members of the sorority, and is continuing to follow guidance from the Louisiana Department of Health.

In accordance with federal and state laws, the university said it will not identify which sorority is involved and cannot discuss details about individual cases.

The positive cases will be added to the University’s public COVID-19 dashboard once they are confirmed through documentation submitted by the affected individuals.

The University is encouraging students, faculty and staff members to take advantage of free, on-campus COVID-19 testing this week. It is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at Cypress Lake Plaza at the intersection of Hebrard Boulevard and Boucher Street.

Participants should register at https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/, print the voucher, and bring it with them to their appointment.

In addition, UL officials said members of the university community should continue to: