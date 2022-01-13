4th annual Hearts and Heels fashion show is “Back and Better” after downsizing 2021 event due to COVID

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)–The 4th annual Hearts and Heels fashion show is happening soon. Models will showcase some of the best pieces for boutiques right here in the area. The highlight of it all is all proceeds go to foster kids in Acadiana.

Due to COVID, last year the fundraising event was not as grand as it usually is but surprisingly the amount of money they raised did not reflect the circumstance

“It’s just been amazing to see how much we’ve grown in the last four years.

Last year we were able to raise a lot of money even through COVID. It was the most we raised. This year we are hoping to do just as good if not better,” says Victoria Arsement.

Boutiques and hair and make-up artists team up with the organization. They host one of the top fashion shows in Acadiana and by the end of the night, foster children in Acadiana are one step closer to getting their needs met. They not only receive money from ticket sales, but through donations and raffle tickets also.

“We have about $5,000 in donations for raffle. It’s really amazing”, says Arsement. Jen Rickard, the founder of Hearts and Heels fashion show says, there are 3,200 foster kids in Louisiana. In Acadiana there are 75. Thirty of those are eligible to be adopted today.

“There is a huge need for foster parents as well as parents that are willing to adopt a forever child”, explained Rickard

The fashion show will be Saturday, January 16th at 5:30pm at The Grand Opera House in Crowley

To purchase tickets or make a donation visit the Foster Friends of Acadiana’s website.