41-mile construction area on I-10 planned to start this week, few traffic delays expected

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that a $14 million construction project running 41.11 miles on I-10 will begin on Tuesday, June 15.

The project will install a median cable barrier system on I-10 running from the Jeff Davis/Acadia Parish line to the I-49 overpass in Lafayette Parish, and it will include grading, drainage structures, high tension cable barriers, concrete mowing strips, and related work.

The work is scheduled to have day and night time operations. The daytime work is scheduled to take place from 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. in the median and will not restrict any travel lanes.

Night work with intermittent inside lane and shoulder closures, both eastbound and westbound, will take place during the following times:

Sunday – Thursday: 8 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Friday: 9 p.m. – 9 a.m.

Saturday: 8 p.m. – 10 a.m.

Drivers can expect delays due to the night lane closures. These closures are necessary to allow crews to install the high tension cable barrier system along the edge of interstate.

There will be no vehicle width restriction associated with this work.

Emergency vehicles will have access to this area, but may encounter delays.

The project is estimated to be complete in winter 2022.

For more information, visit DOTD.