LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The $40 million Kaliste Saloom construction project is set to be complete by this spring after nearly 13 years of work.

Construction started in July of 2009 with the installation of drainage.

According to Lafayette Consolidated Government engineer Mark Lavergne, the next phase took a couple of years to complete.

That phase consisted of relocating utilities.

Now the focus shifts to wrapping up the second sub-phase of phase three, which is deemed the finale of the project.

“The end result will be a five-lane, concrete road with a two-way center turn lane to match the remainder of Kaliste Saloom, that will continue down to E. Broussard road ending at the roundabout,” Lavergne explains.